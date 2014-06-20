The foreign minister, Kristian Jensen, has set aside 80 million kroner in humanitarian aid to help the ongoing crisis in the African countries of Sudan and South Sudan.

Denmark’s aid increase aims to help alleviate a humanitarian crisis that involves violence, hunger and the internal displacement of millions of people.

“The population in Sudan and South Sudan are in desperate need of help, and the 80 million kroner is specifically aimed at the vulnerable groups such as women, children, the internally displaced and refugees in neighbouring nations,” said Jensen.