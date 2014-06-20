Two out of three people on the job in Denmark are now allowed to be on Facebook and other social media sites while they are at work, according to a new study by workplace interest group Lederne.

The results reveal an increase from 2010, when just under half of all bosses allowed their employees to be on Facebook during working hours.

Post ‘em if you got ‘em

Helle Bruun Madsen, a management consultant at Lederne, said that time spent on social media has become the new workplace smoke break.