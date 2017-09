As the Beatles once proclaimed, “Money Can’t Buy Me Love”. Indeed, in Denmark, more and more couples seem to be taking that statement and adopting into their living situations. In fact, in the past seven years, the number of couples who have a shared economy in Denmark has dropped by 15 percent, according to a new survey conducted by Nordea bank.



“There are more and more people living a paperless existence together today. Fewer are getting married and we know that traditionally, married couples are more often involved in a shared economy,” Louise Skjødsholm, a consultant with the Danish financial supervisory authority, Finanstilsynet, told DR Nyheder.

“The risk of breaking up is quite high, so putting everything in a joint basket can be insecure. People are a little more aware of what they have themselves when they have their own money set aside.”

READ MORE: Alarming number of Danes don’t save for retirement

Sign o’ the times

However, it could be the result of a more nuanced development, according to psychologist and author, Ulla Dyrløv.

She believes that the trajectory could be an indicator of a more individualistic and self-sustainable society.

“This sort of hippie, collective feeling has dwindled considerably. When people are out with their friends it’s practically down to the last 25 øre that is transferred via mobile pay after a meal. There are apps for splitting the bill and a lot of people think of their own needs – and that is reflected in the finances between couples,” Dyrløv told DR Nyheder.