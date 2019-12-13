 More details emerge from Danish terror plot - The Post

More details emerge from Danish terror plot

Six men and two women have been charged so far

The Danish police and PET believe they got them all (photo: Copenhagen Police)
December 13th, 2019 1:32 pm| by Christian W

New details have surfaced regarding the terror plot that was foiled by nationwide police raids on Wednesday afternoon.

Following preliminary hearings in the Copenhagen City Court, it has emerged that six men and two women have been charged with attempting an act of terror on Danish soil or abroad.

Three have been charged with wanting to produce one or several bombs using the explosive TATP, while the other five have been charged with trying to finance and acquire weapons, silencers and munition to use as part of a terror act.

No loose ends
The prosecution has succeeded in trying the cases behind closed doors, but seven out of the eight defendants have pled not guilty to the charges, while one of the women didn’t respond to being charged.

The terror plot came to light on Wednesday when co-ordinated police efforts across Zealand, Funen and Jutland yielded over 20 arrests and about as many raids across the country, including addresses in Herlev and Valby.

The police and national intelligence agency PET believe that a network with ties to militant Islamic sympathisers had prepared a terror attack on Danish soil.

They believe that all people involved had been arrested and that no co-conspirators were at large. Watch the police press conference in the video below (in Danish).

