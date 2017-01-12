 More losses complete miserable European week for Danish football – The Post

More losses complete miserable European week for Danish football

Brøndby and FC Midtjylland both beaten soundly away from home

It was a rough night for FCM at Ibrox (photo: Twitter/Glasgow Rangers)
August 15th, 2019 10:51 pm| by Christian W

Brøndby and FC Midtjylland made European exits tonight after both sides were comprehensively beaten away from home by Glasgow Rangers and Braga in the third round Europa League qualifiers.

FC Midtjylland succumbed to a 1-3 loss to the Scots, while Brøndby were thoroughly outclassed by the Portuguese with the same scoreline. The aggregate scores were not pretty (3-7), with both Danish teams losing 2-4 at home last week.

The results came on the heels of FC Copenhagen losing a Champions League qualification heart-breaker to Red Star Belgrade earlier in the week.

FCK and … nobody else
That loss means that the Lions will take on FC Riga in the Europa League playoff round, with the first leg taking place next Thursday in Copenhagen. The Latvians upset HJK Helsinki earlier tonight to go through.

FCK are big favourites in the tie and will be confident that they will reach their 13th European group stage in 14 years.

As impressive as that statistic is, the problem for Danish football is fewer other teams are making it. The last Danish team other than FCK to make a European group stage was FC Midtjylland in 2015. Brøndby haven’t managed it since 2005!

