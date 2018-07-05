More non-western youngsters accepting of homosexuality

According to a new report from Copenhagen Municipality, young Copenhageners with a non-western background are more tolerant of homosexuality and lesbianism than just a few years ago.

The report, which has been commissioned annually since 2015, revealed that tolerance among the 18-29 age group has increased from 69 to 80 percent in just a few years.

”It’s definitely something to celebrate. We should be pleased about the big rise, but we can’t pop the champagne corks just yet, as there is a minority we still need to get hold of – and they are tough to reach,” Cecilia Lonning-Skovgaard, the city’s deputy mayor for employment and integration, told DR Nyheder.

Tough 18 percent

The report also found that 98 percent of ethnic Danes supported an individual’s right to choose a partner of the same gender.

Lonning-Skovgaard said bridging the gap between the two groups meant raising awareness in some of the most closed and rabid environments, but she was optimistic in terms of changing hearts and minds.

“I think we’ll have completely closed that gap in three to four years, but it requires that we continue our co-operation with schools, clubs and housing organisations, as well as religious organisations.”