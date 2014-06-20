The number of passengers travelling by train between Copenhagen and Helsingør has increased by 4 percent since 2014. Some 9 million journeys a year are made along the Kystbanen coastal line north of the capital.

“Even with the expansion of the Helsingør motorway to six lanes, the [local] transport needs are still very high and we run a train on Kystbanen every 10 minutes,” Tony Bispeskov, the spokesperson for DSB, told takeoff.dk.

“More and more customers are using the ‘rejsekort’ because they have learned they can save 20 percent on the fare when they travel outside rush hour.”