The number of passengers travelling by train between Copenhagen and Helsingør has increased by 4 percent since 2014. Some 9 million journeys a year are made along the Kystbanen coastal line north of the capital.
“Even with the expansion of the Helsingør motorway to six lanes, the [local] transport needs are still very high and we run a train on Kystbanen every 10 minutes,” Tony Bispeskov, the spokesperson for DSB, told takeoff.dk.
“More and more customers are using the ‘rejsekort’ because they have learned they can save 20 percent on the fare when they travel outside rush hour.”
Last year, the Danish train operator (DSB) had to adjust its schedules on Kystbanen due to the Swedish border controls, which were causing delays – especially at Copenhagen Airport.
However, from January 30, the situation should improve as the company has announced plans to implement changes that will allow for more frequent train connections, thus lowering the risk of delays.
New defibrillators in every train
DSB has meanwhile installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on all of its 500 trains to increase passenger safety in case of cardiac arrest incidents.
“There is now a defibrillator within easy reach [on each train], which provides extra security for the estimated 550,000 passengers who take the train every day,” Carsten Dam Sønderbo-Jacobsen, the head of security at DSB, told takeoff.dk.
At the beginning of 2016, the train operator installed defibrillators on all S-trains, and in September one of them was used to help a passenger who had a cardiac arrest at Dybbølsbro Station.
Setting up defibrillators on trains is part of DSB’s five year co-operation with Tryg Foundation, during which 750 DSB’s employees will be trained in first aid and the use of the AEDs.
Every year about 3,500 people have a cardiac arrest in Denmark, of which only about 12 percent survive.
The chance of survival rises by up to 64 percent if the patient receives immediate first aid.