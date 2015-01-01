More refugees finding work in Denmark

More and more refugees are finding work in Denmark, according to new figures from the Immigration and Integration Ministry.

The figures show there are 24,000 refugees aged 21-64 who have been in Denmark for at least three years and found employment – up from 11,000 in 2015.

“It’s a billion kroner boost to the economy that so many refugees have found work. It’s very pleasing as a greater GDP translates into more welfare in Denmark,” Kristian Jensen, the finance minister, told DR Nyheder.

The government estimates that the state earns roughly 300,000 kroner every time a refugee moves to a job from the ranks of unemployment ranks. Indeed, the Finance Ministry calculated that the expenses associated with refugees dropped by 2.5 billion kroner from 2016 to 2017 alone.

Leading the way forward is Frederiksberg Municipality, where 66 percent of refugees and persons related to family reunification cases have found work. Bornholm came second with 62 percent, followed by Herlev (60), Greve (59), Halsnæs (58), and Solrød, Morsø and Ballerup (all 56).

Copenhagen also scored decently with 54 percent with the capital ahead of the other five major cities in Denmark. Aarhus was second with 47 percent, followed by Odense and Esbjerg (both 43) and Aalborg (38).

Ready to work

Ærø and Guldborgsund brought up the rear with employment rates of 19 and 20 percent respectively, while the likes of Norddjurs (25) and Randers (27) also struggled.

“The integration efforts have been a success. They have worked systematically with the group due to its great potential and have prepared them for employment,” Henning Jørgensen, a labour market researcher with Aalborg University, told DR Nyheder.

Before 2015, just three out of every 100 refugees were evaluated to be ready for the labour market – a figure that has risen to 72 percent today.