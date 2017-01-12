 More roadworks clogging up Copenhagen – The Post

More roadworks clogging up Copenhagen

Last year saw an 18 percent increase in digging permits compared to 2015

Oh no … not again (photo: Pixabay)
February 14th, 2017 3:37 pm| by Christian W
Just when you thought Copenhagen had run out of space for roadworks, another construction crew moves in with diggers and cordons off another piece of road.

Last year nearly 11,000 digging permits were granted for roadworks in Copenhagen – an increase of 18 percent compared to 2015.



“It’s a reflection of the growth the capital is experiencing and the many new citizens coming to the city,” Steffen Rasmussen, a spokesperson for Copenhagen Municipality, told DR Nyheder.

More on the horizon?
But despite the increase in roadworks, the impact on traffic congestion has remained pretty much unchanged, according to a report from the municipality.

The report showed that the amount of time that roadworks have negatively impacted traffic has actually declined by 4 percent compared to 2015.

Copenhageners will no doubt hope the traffic congestion caused by roadworks will decrease in the coming years when the Metro’s City Ring line and Nordhavn extension are scheduled to be completed – unless it’s hampered by further delays.

Then again, perhaps by then the massive harbour tunnel project will be underway. But hey, at least the harbour bridge was finally completed last year following a three-year delay.

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
