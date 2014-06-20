Just a few days after a German woman died in Funen after the car she was travelling in was hit by a 30-kilo rock tossed from a bridge onto the motorway below, the police are reporting that similar episodes have taken place this week.

The Hillerød Motorway was closed on Thursday afternoon following another rock being thrown from a bridge, the Copenhagen Police revealed.

“No persons were injured, but we are trying to find the items that were used in the incident,” a duty officer told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.