More storm flooding on the horizon

Southern part of Denmark once again facing rising water levels

It’s especially the waters around Funen that will see action (photo: DMI)
January 8th, 2019 9:49 am| by Christian W
Barely a week after parts of southern Denmark saw water levels rise to 20-year highs, the national weather forecaster DMI has once again issued a storm flood warning.

Storm winds are expected to increase water levels by upwards of 1.5 metres at the coastal regions in the southern Kattegat, the Great Belt and the northern part of Lolland. Odense Fjord is expected to bear the brunt of the influx of water masses.

“Be prepared that strong winds combined with increased water levels can lead to coastal flooding and considerable damage to dunes, dikes, harbours and buildings. The public is recommended to avoid travelling to and staying in the coastal areas under threat,” DMI wrote.

The emergency response services are preparing for the flooding, which is expected to start on Tuesday night and not recede again until sometime during Wednesday.

