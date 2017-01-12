More suicides happening on Danish train tracks

According to a report from the national rail operator DSB, more people seem to be committing suicide by jumping in front of trains in Denmark.

The report showed there were 27 suicides and 8 unsuccessful suicide attempts on the Danish rails last year – a 40 percent increase compared to 2013.

“Naturally, we have noted the increase, but we haven‘t been able to conclude anything about the reason for the spike. These suicides are deeply saddening for loved ones, but also for our staff and passengers,” Carsten Dam Sønderbo-Jacobsen, the head of security for DSB, told TV2 News.

READ MORE: Denmark in the middle of the EU pack in suicides

Opposite to nationwide trend

Due to the problem, DSB has started co-operating with the Centre for Suicide Research in order to investigate the individual cases more closely and see if they can do something preventative.

Interestingly, there has been a decline in suicides and attempted suicides nationwide during the same period – down from 718 instances (28 percent).

Figures from EU stats keeper Eurostat in 2017 showed that Denmark was close to the EU average when it came to the number of suicides that take place per capita.