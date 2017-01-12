More viral than salmonella: Denmark can’t get enough of children watching animals be slaughtered

Most chicken suppers in Denmark start with the rallying call of ‘Aftensmad’, and that’s it as far as hors d’oeuvres tend to go in this country.

But a teacher at Langsøskolen in Silkeborg had a different kind of appetiser in mind when he chopped the heads off a couple of live chickens in front of a crowd of school-children aged between six and nine.

This was the finale of ‘Fra start til slut’ (from start to finish), a project aimed at educating children about the processes involved that lead to food reaching our tables.

Get me a KFC bucket … of blood

A post on the Ekstra Bladet website, including a video of the incident, ended up being the third most popular in Denmark in September, which isn’t surprising given the similarities with the death and dissection of Marius the giraffe at Copenhagen Zoo in 2014.

Like Marius, the cocks were singled out for death due to breeding issues, and children were witness to the bloody mess that ensued – in the school’s case, a headless carcass spurting blood into a bucket.

And just like Marius, the end result was eaten – not by lions this time, although the school did not disclose how many children turned away their plates.

Everyone’s got an opinion on this one

Commenters on the school’s Facebook page were quick to condemn the slaughter as “perverted”, “evil”, “macabre”, “slaughter as entertainment”, “disrespectful”, “unnecessary”, “amateurish” and “traumatising”.

In turn, many were supportive, pointing out that attendance was optional and that parents were consulted and invited to attend.

Since the posting of the video on the Ekstra Bladet website, the debate has become a national one.

