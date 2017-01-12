 More winter tourists hitting Copenhagen – The Post

More winter tourists hitting Copenhagen

80 percent over the last eight years double the rate of summer visitors

Tivoli is opening for its first ever winter season on February 2 (photo: CucombreLibre, Flickr)
January 30th, 2018 12:30 pm| by Clodagh Cunningham
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The number of winter tourists visiting Copenhagen has risen remarkably within the last year, reports business.dk.

In the first three months of 2017, there was a 70 percent jump in tourists in Copenhagen compared to 2010 – a steady 4.8 percent increase each year.

Over the period, the number of overnight hotel stays almost doubled, from 1 million in 2010 to 1.8 million in 2017 – a 80 percent increase compared to just a 32 percent rise during the summer months.

Tivoli winter season set to boost numbers further
Wonderful Copenhagen chief executive Mikkel Aarø-Hansen attributed the rise to “progress in winter tourism in the metropolitan area over several years”.

And according to Aarø-Hansen, Tivoli’s decision to open this February for a special three-week winter season will boost visitor numbers even more.

Tivoli, which has recently invested 10 million kroner into new rides and a skating rink, is opening in February as part of its 175-year anniversary celebrations.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Health trio want tobacco banished from supermarket counters
Activities
February festivals: Wondercool remnants still burning strong
Denmark
Surprise support for Germany’s road tax plans from Denmark
National
Ban circumcision for boys under-18s, says Intact Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved