 Moscow mistakes cost FC Copenhagen dearly – The Post

Moscow mistakes cost FC Copenhagen dearly

Lions now face a showdown with the Sheriff at Parken next month

Verbic goal not enough for FCK (photo: FCK)
November 24th, 2017 8:35 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

One should always err on the side of caution when making one’s way to Moscow. Just ask Napoleon, Hitler … and FC Copenhagen.

The Danish side played a good game away at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League last night, but were ultimately undone thanks to two defensive lapses that offered up shoddy marking in a 1-2 defeat.

Sandwiched in between the two costly errors, which Jefferson Farfan punished mercilessly on both occasions, Benjamin Verbic scored a cracker, bending it around the hapless keeper from outside the box.

READ MORE No Zlin pickings here: FCK take charge in Europa League

Sheriff showdown
The loss, FCK’s first of the group stage, puts the Lions third with six points in Group F, two points behind Lokomotiv and three behind leaders Sheriff, who beat bottom side Zlin 1-0 last night.

The good news is that qualification for the final 32 still rests in FCK’s hands providing they can shoot the Sheriff in their final game. That would put them ahead of the Moldovans by virtue of their head-to-head record.

The grand finale is at Parken on December 7 at 19:00, but for those who don’t fancy a freezing trip to the stadium, the match is being shown on Kanal 6.

Related News



Latest News

News
Moscow mistakes cost FC Copenhagen dearly
Activities
About Town: Copenhagen’s English-language theatre scene is buzzing!
National
Widespread cheating of anti-emission measures by lorry drivers
Business
International News in Brief: Danish millions going to bolster Ukraine and Georgia

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved