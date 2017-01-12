Moscow mistakes cost FC Copenhagen dearly

One should always err on the side of caution when making one’s way to Moscow. Just ask Napoleon, Hitler … and FC Copenhagen.

The Danish side played a good game away at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League last night, but were ultimately undone thanks to two defensive lapses that offered up shoddy marking in a 1-2 defeat.

Sandwiched in between the two costly errors, which Jefferson Farfan punished mercilessly on both occasions, Benjamin Verbic scored a cracker, bending it around the hapless keeper from outside the box.

Sheriff showdown

The loss, FCK’s first of the group stage, puts the Lions third with six points in Group F, two points behind Lokomotiv and three behind leaders Sheriff, who beat bottom side Zlin 1-0 last night.

The good news is that qualification for the final 32 still rests in FCK’s hands providing they can shoot the Sheriff in their final game. That would put them ahead of the Moldovans by virtue of their head-to-head record.

The grand finale is at Parken on December 7 at 19:00, but for those who don’t fancy a freezing trip to the stadium, the match is being shown on Kanal 6.