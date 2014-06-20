Demographic analysis of the ‘foreign fighters’ who have travelled from Denmark to take part in the conflicts in Syria and northern Iraq has revealed that a great majority of them are young men under the age of 30 who come from Copenhagen or Aarhus.

A total of 77 people have been identified with the help of social media, geolocation, public records and militant Islamist sources, although the Danish intelligence agency PET estimates at least 135 Danes have joined the conflicts in the Middle East.

In a joint project, DR and Politiken journalists analysed the background of 77 fighters, including their age, ethnicity and address.