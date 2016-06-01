 Motorist injured by stone thrown from overpass at Danish-German border – The Post

Motorist injured by stone thrown from overpass at Danish-German border

Tuesday night attack injures driver and slows traffic

A stone dropped from an overpass injured a driver overnight (photo: Tysto)
May 9th, 2018 9:09 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A female motorist was seriously injured last night by a stone dropped from a German highway bridge just south of the border with Denmark near Padborg in southern Jutland.

The granite stone, measuring 25 x 25 cm, smashed through the window of the motorist’s BMW, injuring the driver.

Flensburg police told TY Syd that the injured woman was able to reach the side of the road after the attack, which occurred at 22:00 on Tuesday.

The 58-year -old woman from Slesvig-Holsten was then taken to a hospital in Flensborg.

Not an isolated attack
The stone was dropped on German highway A7 from an overpass at Ellund, just south of the E45 crossing at Padborg.

Cleanup work in Germany created a traffic jam on the Danish side for cars headed south. Police redirected traffic headed to Germany so that it passed through Padborg between midnight and 02:00 on Wednesday morning. Traffic at the border crossing is now back to normal.

READ MORE: Another stone dropped from a motorway overpass on a Danish ambulance

Another stone was dropped a half hour earlier from an overpass in Germany 10 kilometres further south down the A7 in Schleswig-Holstein.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Motorist injured by stone thrown from overpass at Danish-German border
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Roskilde sells out fast, but can’t match 1996
News
Denmark routed by Canada at ice hockey world championships
International
DFDS in the hunt for a Michelin star

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved