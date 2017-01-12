 National insurance register mooted to prevent fraud – The Post

National insurance register mooted to prevent fraud

Insurance companies are experiencing increasing numbers of fraudulent claims and would like to see something done about it

A new register is proposed to stop people making false insurance claims (photo: Blue Diamond Gallery/Nick Youngson)
September 14th, 2018 1:44 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Last year, insurance companies were hit by more than 3,200 false claims totalling a staggering 530 million kroner. The claims were for both personal insurance and also for goods and property, reports Finans.

To combat this trend, insurers want to set up a compulsory register containing all damages claims nationwide so that it is possible to cross-check claims to weed out fraudsters.

READ ALSO: Insurance companies considered fair game for rip-offs in Denmark

“When a customer reports a loss of some kind the company can quickly see what the person has claimed for,” said Hans Reymann-Carlsen, the deputy head of the insurance branch organisation Forsikring & Pension.

Pulling a fast one
“If a customer has had three cars stolen in two years with three different insurance companies, then any request for compensation would automatically hoist a red flag and the company would be able to examine the claim more closely,” added Reymann-Carlsen.

However, consumer bodies are wary of automatically registering customers. According to the data protection laws, such registration would require each individual giving permission.

Both Norway and Sweden already have such a register, and both Socialdemokratiet and Dansk Folkeparti have indicated a willingness to consider the idea.

