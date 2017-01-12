National insurance register mooted to prevent fraud

Last year, insurance companies were hit by more than 3,200 false claims totalling a staggering 530 million kroner. The claims were for both personal insurance and also for goods and property, reports Finans.

To combat this trend, insurers want to set up a compulsory register containing all damages claims nationwide so that it is possible to cross-check claims to weed out fraudsters.

READ ALSO: Insurance companies considered fair game for rip-offs in Denmark

“When a customer reports a loss of some kind the company can quickly see what the person has claimed for,” said Hans Reymann-Carlsen, the deputy head of the insurance branch organisation Forsikring & Pension.

Pulling a fast one

“If a customer has had three cars stolen in two years with three different insurance companies, then any request for compensation would automatically hoist a red flag and the company would be able to examine the claim more closely,” added Reymann-Carlsen.

However, consumer bodies are wary of automatically registering customers. According to the data protection laws, such registration would require each individual giving permission.

Both Norway and Sweden already have such a register, and both Socialdemokratiet and Dansk Folkeparti have indicated a willingness to consider the idea.