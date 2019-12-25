Few Danes expect a salary increase in 2020

According to a new survey by recruitment agency, Randstad, just 39 percent of Danes expect to see a pay rise next year – the second-most bleak outlook in the OECD.

The survey (here in English) showed that just over six out of every ten survey responses didn’t think a pay increase was in the cards for this coming year. Additionally, just 28 percent of Danes expect to get a bonus at the end of this year.

“A great deal of the Danish labour market is regulated ad tied up in various wage agreements, while many wages are price regulated and are therefore so small that people don’t see it as a wage increase,” said the CEO of Randstad Denmark, Nima Astanehdost.

Astanehdost went on to underline that another important factor is that people in Denmark are highly paid compared to many other countries – as well as higher taxed – which means a net gain of a wage increase is perhaps quite limited.

Optimism for 2020

The Danes are more optimistic when it comes to the financial situation in Denmark being improved in 2020.

In fact, 62 percent are under the impression that the financial situation would be better next year and 68 percent believe that 2020 would be a better year for the company they worked in.

Astanehdost contended that a healthy Danish economy and low unemployment rates are among the reasons. He also stated that Denmark’s ability to attract highly-skilled workers would be key in a successful 2020.