Nationalistic youth organisation raising concern across Europe

The rise of the nationalistic youth organisation Génération identitaire (Generation Identitær in Denmark) is a point of contention across Europe.

Austria is considering banning it, while the controversial group is on a watch list in Germany. It’s also raising eyebrows in Denmark for its beliefs, which includes wanting all non-western immigrants to leave Europe.

“Generation Identitær is a patriotic youth movement that works towards conserving Danish and European culture in Europe. Every branch is independent, but works together with other department across Europe,” according to the group’s website.

“Through sensational and creative communication, we want to create debate about mass immigration and multiculturalism, which is the biggest threat to European culture today.”

Ex PET boss wary

Another chief concern is that Brenton Tarrant, the man behind the gruesome terror attack in New Zealand last year, has donated funding to the organisation and that Generation Identitær will fuel more violence.

Generation Identitær spokesperson Aurelija Anulyte has underlined that the group is against any form of violence and terror and that anyone with racist or neo-Nazi tendencies is excluded.

But Jakob Scharf, the former head of the Danish intelligence agency PET, still finds the organisation problematic.

“I believe that Generation Identitær illustrates the development in right-wing environments that we need to be wary about as a society,” Scharf told TV2 Lorry.

“We need to be sure to tackle further radicalisation and counteract violent and extremist attacks in Denmark.”

Founded in France in 2012, Generation Identitær has departments in ten European countries, including Denmark. According to the website of its Danish branch, it has branches in Copenhagen and Aarhus and has around 20 to 100 members in Denmark.