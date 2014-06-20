Nationwide traffic controls targeting cyclists and scooter riders

On Monday, the Danish police launched a week-long nationwide campaign targeted specifically at cyclists and moped riders.

Police officers across the country are especially focusing on speeding scooter riders and on cyclists ignoring pedestrian crossings and driving on pavements.

To avoid getting a fine, cyclists and scooter riders should, of course, follow the traffic regulations, such as using proper lights.

Lost lives

The nationwide campaign follows the confirmation that in 2015 some 26 cyclists and 19 moped riders lost their lives in traffic accidents.

In some cases, the accidents were the result of risky behaviour.

According to the national police, some cyclists and moped riders pay no regard to other traffic users, routinely ignoring red lights, driving on pavements and speeding through pedestrian crossings.

The controls will end on Sunday.