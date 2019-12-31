NATO at the age of 70: safeguarding our sovereignty for seven decades

The old-timer hit 70 as allied heads of state met in the UK on December 3 and 4 for a summit and a celebration of the anniversary. Before we talk about the drama, let’s talk about the history.

The meeting took place in the UK because it was one of NATO’s 12 founding members alongside Denmark, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Iceland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the United States.

The military alliance was formed in 1949 and, since then, it has expanded to include 29 countries.

More divided than ever

Leading up to the anniversary event, there had been worries, not least from ex Danish PM Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former NATO secretary general. “NATO has never been as divided as it is now,” he observed.

One reason behind the division is French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that NATO is braindead. Macron told the Economist there is a lack of co-ordination between the US and Europe, expressing concerns about Turkey’s recent actions in Syria, which he sees as aggressive and a threat to NATO interests in the region. And he believes the US has turned its back on Europe.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen appears to agree. “I do believe that NATO collaboration is challenged,” she said. “This is very obvious, not least because of the situation in Syria.”

Pay up, Denmark!

Another source of conflict among member states has been the level of contribution to NATO. In 2014, Denmark, like all other nations, agreed to contribute 2 percent of its GDP – and Frederiksen has recently called this a realistic goal.

However, as of now, Denmark only pays 1.32 percent – a number that has fallen prey to criticism by the US president. In August, Trump tweeted: “For the record, Denmark is only at 1.35 percent of GDP for NATO spending. They are a wealthy country and should be at 2 percent. We protect Europe and yet, only 8 of the 28 NATO countries are at the 2 percent mark”.

Who’s watching Greenland?

US ambassador Carla Sands has also voiced disapproval of Danish military spending. She recently encouraged Denmark to buy additional F-35 combat aircraft on top of the 27 planes the country purchased. She also said that Denmark should live up to three-year-old promises to strengthen surveillance and defence in the Arctic. She pointed to a report by the Ministry of Defence that detected a significant lack of Danish surveillance in the region: there could be undetected Russian soldiers in the Arctic, and there aren’t enough satellites to properly keep an eye on Greenland’s airspace and the sea.

Frederiksen told reporters she understands the US point of view and added that Denmark is working towards a 2 percent defence budget. The government plans to send 200 Danish troops to Iraq next year and to take responsibility for training top level Iraqi soldiers. Denmark calculates reaching a 1.5 percent contribution by 2023.

Frump friends once more

Though Denmark wasn’t invited to Trump’s ‘two percenters’ lunch for the eight countries that meet the minimum contribution requirements, the recent NATO summit was accompanied by a seemingly joyous meeting between him and Frederiksen.

This comes after a much reported late summer quarrel between the two countries about the future of Greenland. The White House confirmed that Trump would like the US to purchase the island, as it is a strategically important spot regarding both Russia and China. However, when Frederiksen called Trump’s idea “absurd”, Trump labelled the statement “nasty” and cancelled his visit to Denmark.

No worries, we’re good

The sale of Greenland did not come up during their NATO side-meeting, according to Frederiksen. “We are very important partners, and there is no doubt that the US is our most important ally,” she said, asserting that the conflict is definitely over.

However, the Arctic question was discussed and Frederiksen said she wishes to strengthen the strategic collaboration between the US and the Kingdom of Denmark (the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Denmark). Indeed, the Arctic recently topped the Danish Defence Service’s annual risk assessment report as the number one priority.

During the meeting, Denmark also agreed to buy an additional four military aircraft on top of the four they already promised to contribute to NATO.

A happy ending

The anniversary summit wasn’t free of tension though. A clash between Trump and Macron was followed by leaked video footage showing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau criticising the US president – in front of Macron and British PM Boris Johnson among others. But, by the end of day two, the dust seemed to have settled.

In his closing speech, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that a new action plan to elevate efforts in the fight against terrorism was agreed upon, bolstered by 30 battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 combat ships.

“All the leaders were very clear – we stand together all for one and one for all,” he said.

“European allies and Canada have added 130 billion US dollars – and by the end of 2024 that figure will rise to 400 billion US dollars.”

Even Donald Trump, who has previously questioned the future of the US in NATO, tweeted: “Great progress has been made by NATO over the last three years. NATO will be richer and stronger than ever before.”

… but not quite

Ambassador Sands made sure there was a little spice in the risalamande as the celebrations came to an abrupt halt.

She demanded the cancellation of a speech scheduled for the Danish 70th anniversary NATO conference that should’ve taken place on December 10 in Frederiksberg.

The reason? A speaker, Stanley Sloan, is known to be quite the Trump critic. The embassy just wouldn’t have it, forcing their co-organisers, the Danish Atlantic Council, to cancel the entire event.

Dr Lars Bangert Struwe, the secretary general of the council, told TV2 that it was feared questions would overwhelmingly revolve around the Sloan situation instead of NATO.