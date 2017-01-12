 NATO investing in Bornholm radar upgrade – The Post

NATO investing in Bornholm radar upgrade

Radar key in monitoring airspace activity in the Baltic Sea arena

The radar has a range of 470km … for now (photo: Forsvaret)
June 4th, 2018 2:29 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to the Danish Air Force, NATO has decided to invest in an upgrade of the military radar on Bornholm over the next couple of years.

With a range radius of 470 km, the radar is a key proponent of NATO’s monitoring of  aviation activity in the Baltic Sea area.

READ MORE: Danish radar to continue fighting IS

Watching the Russians
The radar on Bornholm is one of three used for monitoring airtraffic in Denmark – the other two being on Skagen and Skrydstrup.

The installation is important because it warns the military if a Russian military aircraft is approaching the airspace of Denmark and other NATO members.

The radar is funded by NATO, but it is manned by Danish military personnel.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Denmark to celebrate its constitution
International
NATO investing in Bornholm radar upgrade
News
Sports News in Brief: Badminton Denmark aiming big with ambitious strategy
Denmark
Travelling bands of criminal foreigners a major headache for Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved