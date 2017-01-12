NATO investing in Bornholm radar upgrade

According to the Danish Air Force, NATO has decided to invest in an upgrade of the military radar on Bornholm over the next couple of years.

With a range radius of 470 km, the radar is a key proponent of NATO’s monitoring of aviation activity in the Baltic Sea area.

Watching the Russians

The radar on Bornholm is one of three used for monitoring airtraffic in Denmark – the other two being on Skagen and Skrydstrup.

The installation is important because it warns the military if a Russian military aircraft is approaching the airspace of Denmark and other NATO members.

The radar is funded by NATO, but it is manned by Danish military personnel.