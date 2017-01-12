NATO secretary general takes visit to Copenhagen

The prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, will meet with the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in Copenhagen tomorrow to discuss a number of issues ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels in May.
Among the topics covered will be expectations for the NATO summit, the war on terror, Russia, and Denmark’s military contribution to NATO operations.
“Threats against the West are increasing, the fight against terror is long-term and demanding, and conflicts are knocking on Europe’s door,” said Rasmussen.
“Our alliance is paramount, and Denmark is a loyal ally that will always stand and be counted when called upon. I look forward to meeting the secretary general to discuss how we can preserve the security of the alliance’s members and create a more peaceful world.”
Royal rendezvous
Aside from meeting Rasmussen, Stoltenberg will also meet with the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, and the defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen. He will also have a private session with Queen Margrethe II.
Stoltenberg, who arrives in Denmark today, will also have a meeting with members of the Foreign Policy and Defence Committees of Parliament.