The Danish Nature Agency is planning to restore a 70-hectare sand dune area in Gyttegård Plantation on the outskirts of Billund in central Jutland, which was forested just four years ago.

The unusual initiative has been approved to ensure different types of insects, grasses and mosses to return and thrive in the area.

According to Claus Simonsen, a supervisor at the Nature Agency Trekantsområdet, it’s a little ironic that people in Denmark have been fighting sand drifts for centuries, but now for the first time they are trying to recreate them.