Nature Round-Up: A definite buzz to Amager 

A survey carried out in the new urban forest in Amager has identified 31 different species of bees – four of which are considered rare in Denmark.

The area, which can be found alongside Selinevej, is a work in progress for helping to maintain biodiversity in the Copenhagen area, and it also provides a habitat to local wildlife.

Among the rare bees is the ‘tornbi’ (thorn bee), which was only registered in Denmark for the first time in 2008.

According to Copenhagen Municipality, the forest is part of a wider plan that will see 100,000 more trees planted in Copenhagen by 2025.

A tidal wave of butterflies

Denmark has been invaded in large numbers by the well-travelled ‘tidal butterfly’. Originally from North Africa, they are now common and widespread in many parts of the globe. On the tiny island of Ertholmene, just north of Bornholm, it was last week estimated that 4,000 tidal butterflies were present. With the ability to fly 20-30 km per hour, it’s understandable how this particular family has become global and been seen as far north as Svalbard.

Sod off for more biodiversity

Roadside grass is being ripped up in parts of Rudersdal Municipality and being replaced with nutrient-poor soil … yes, nutrient-poor. The aim of this seemingly odd process is to create more biodiversity. Grass and nettles tend to thrive in nutrient-rich soil, making it difficult for anything else to grow. Herbs and flowers will be planted in the areas, which will hopefully attract more insects. It is hoped that local citizens will be patient with the rather barren look – the first herbs are expected to appear next spring.

People on the menu for this bird of prey

A woman from Smørum was recently forced to fight off a swooping buzzard in Albertslund Forest. Having gone out for a walk, Lisbeth Preil was suddenly ambushed from behind by the dive-bombing buzzard. Any breeding pairs in the area will likely have hatchlings at this time of year, and so the birds can perceive people as a threat – particularly anyone moving at high speed. In the event of an attack, the public are advised to make as much noise as possible whilst fanning their arms wide. Any sustained cuts or scratches should be checked by a doctor as the birds can carry infectious bacteria.