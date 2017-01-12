Nature Round-Up: Goes without saying that Halloween is the season for large spider sightings!

Once believed to be extinct in Denmark, native tarantulas (atypus affinis), which are not dangerous to humans, are honouring us with a comeback this autumn – if you’re lucky enough to spot them.

The tarantula is native to northern Denmark, yet each year these arachnids are being found in more places in Denmark due to the changing climate.

Mating call

The female spiders, larger and lighter in colour than the males, stay underground for their entire lives, but in the autumn the male spiders leave their nests in pursuit of a mate.

Though a sighting is rare, for watchful observers this is when you can see them. The tarantulas prey on flies and other insects but are harmless to humans.

Crab outbreak in Danish waters

The Asian Crab appears rather ordinary upon first notice: 9-10 cm wide, a coloured shell that can vary from orange and red to green and purple, and claws freckled with red dots. But what makes the Asian crab unique – and dangerous – is its high adaptability, which poses a threat to native crabs in Denmark. Though the crab is native to Japan and South Korea, it was first discovered by Øresund Aquarium employees last week in Helsingør. The crab is an invasive species with the ability to lay eggs up to three times a year, meaning that rapidly increasing populations can eliminate the resources native species need. With just one native predator, the cod, it might be an uphill battle fighting their invasion.

Sand dunes leveled by vandals

The protected Råbjerg Mile sand dune in Skagen was vandalised over the weekend after being levelled and pushed onto the beach. Local authorities have expressed their outrage at those responsible, though the culprits have not been found. The 85 metre-long dune is part of a protected area around the lighthouse, and the vandals are expected to receive a lengthy bill for the cost of the damage – if they are found. Plans to restore the dune, which will include replanting and re-establishment, are underway.

Wild boars washed ashore

The carcasses of seven wild boars have been found along the southern coast of Ærø, raising concern over possible African Swine Fever (ASF) contamination. While the Danish wild boar population of 30-40 is centred in southern Jutland, these animals are believed to be from a flock travelling to an island in the Baltic Sea when caught in a current and drowned. The bodies were collected by the Danish Emergency Management Agency in an attempt to keeping Denmark free of the virus. Though it is unlikely the boars are carriers, the Ministry of Environment and Food has decided to not test the animals for ASF because their origin is unknown.