Nature Round-Up: High temperatures today and Sunday!

If you thought yesterday was hot, wait until you step outside today.

Temperatures in Copenhagen are forecast to hit 29 degrees, and then following three more days of balmy heat (between 22 and 24 degrees) hit the same high on Sunday.

Today’s heat will dissipate somewhat tomorrow when cooler air arrives from the west coast.

Dryness Index concerns

No rain is forecast in Copenhagen over the next nine days, which will once again push the Dryness Index – currently a national average of 8.3, which broken down means Denmark needs 83 mm of rain to restore the equilibrium – up into the critical zone.

While the first three weeks of June delivered plenty of rain – a tonic the capital’s gardens sorely needed – farmers and alike will be concerned looking at the forecast heading into July.

Outside the capital, north Zealand, south Jutland and Djursland all currently have high Dryness Index scores, but some parts of the county, such as Thy, have comparatively low ones of around 2.0.

Wild pelican sighting the first of its kind in Denmark

On Saturday afternoon, a wild pelican was spotted landing on the west coast of Denmark by Lake Filsø. It is possibly the first time that a wild pelican has ever landed in the Danish region, explained Bent Jakobsen, the head of Blaåvand Birdstation. The astray bird drew many ornithologists from all over the country. It is believed to have come from southeastern Europe – probably Turkey. Last seen, it was heading to Thisted.

Don’t go too close to the baby seals!

It’s peak season for baby seals on the Danish shoreline, but biologist Rune Christiansen stresses the need to leave them alone – or else their mothers will not swim back to them. Speaking to TV2, Christiansen recommends a distance of at least 50 metres whilst gazing at the creatures. The reasoning behind it is that the mother seal usually leaves its babies behind to hunt for food in the sea. If it senses too much activity around the baby, it might delay coming back.

Danish cow judged to be world’s most beautiful

Judee, a Charolais cow from Øster Assels in northwest Jutland, has been named the world’s most beautiful cow of its kind following a beauty contest in France. The cow’s owner Laurits Gellert is delighted at the honour and explained that Judee had the overall package – a good head, nice neck, good legs, muscular back and ideal weight – and never went unnoticed in her local neighbourhood. The proud owner gushes that the cow’s young ones have inherited the genes and will be the next stars of the shed.