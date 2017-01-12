Nature Round-Up: Mini-tornadoes leave DMI in a whirlwind

A whirlwind overturned two cars by Sygehus Sønderjylland in Aabenraa in southern Jutland at around 16:20 on Friday. The mini-tornado ripped through the hospital’s carpark, throwing several cars into one another, but there were no human casualties.

Whirlwinds are rare in Denmark, and when they do occur, they tend to be in the late summer and autumn, when thunderstorms throw hot and cold air together.

Volatile week

The whirlwind occurred during a week of volatile weather all over the country that saw numerous thunderstorms and flash floods – notably on Wednesday and Saturday.

DMI did its best to keep up, and on Friday it was forecasting rainfall of 75 mm for the capital region on Saturday – a figure it revised to 35 mm the next morning. In the end, barely 5 mm fell, but other areas of the country got a lot more.

Calmer week ahead

The week ahead will be a calmer affair, predicts DMI, with low wind speeds and temperatures expected to reach 25 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday will also be warm, before a cold front arriving from the east brings cooler conditions on Thursday and Friday – the longest day of the year.

Cannabis courses on the horizon

Gitte Bargholt, the head of Kold College in Odense, believes it won’t be long before vocational education centres like hers start offering education courses that specialise in the growth of cannabis. Despite 30 companies receiving authorisation to grow the drug for medicinal use, there are concerns the burgeoning industry lacks the expertise to grow a pharmaceutically sound product. Gartneri-, Land- og Skovbrugets Arbejdsgivere, the association for landscaping, land and forestry employers, is accordingly developing courses for both skilled and unskilled workers. The move comes at a time when the number of students taking horticulture courses is in freefall.

Bee a good citizen and trim your plans to cut the hedge

Garden owners across the nation are being encouraged to delay their inclination to cut, prune and trim in a bid to help the nation’s bees, which are growing ever scarcer thanks to the heavy usage of pesticides. The nation’s beehive association Danmarks Biavlerforening (DB) emphasises how particularly important flowering hedges are for hungry bees pollinating fruit trees and berry bushes. “We know that people generally want to help the bees, but most are unaware that hedges are their pantry” Rune Havgaard Sørensen, the head of DB, told TV2. “We need to be better at letting our gardens grow a little wilder.”

Perfect conditions for viewing luminous night clouds

Conditions this summer are perfect for the weather phenomenon generally known as luminous night clouds. While most clouds tend to be 10 km high in the sky, the luminous night variety, which are formed from meteor dust and volcanic ash, are 80 km high and impossible to see during the day. At night, ice crystals are formed on the dust grains, and when they come into contact with indirect sunlight the clouds become visible. Luminous night clouds can be best sighted in clear skies before midnight to the north or northwest.