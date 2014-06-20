A new report from the Danish health authority, Sundhedsstyrelsen, has revealed that 13,600 Danes die because of smoking every year.

According to the 400-page ‘The burden of disease in Denmark – risk factors’ report, smokers cost the Danish state 39 billion kroner in 2013 in extra treatment costs and lost production.

Compared to people who had never smoked, there were 3,400 more smokers and ex-smokers who went into early retirement that year, which accounted for the largest part of the lost production costs.