Contact us Advertise with us

Nearly 270 Danes injured by fireworks

In 89 cases, the victims were kids aged under 15

It is not clear how many of the injuries were caused by technical issues or improper handling (photo: iStock) It is not clear how many of the injuries were caused by technical issues or improper handling (photo: iStock)
January 3rd, 2017 9:36 am| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Some 267 Danes were this year treated for fireworks injuries, according to figures from Odense University Hospital.

In 37 cases, the injuries were serious. Of these, only three people were wearing safety glasses.

The vast majority were injured by certified fireworks products.



Three-quarters of the victims were men, and in 89 cases, the injured parties were under the age of 15.

READ MORE: Danish police warn against illegal fireworks

Kids harmed despite warnings
According to Dr Jens Lauritsen, the number of firework injuries has been more or less the same since 1997 – the year he started taking note of the cases.

“One would expect that this year parents would take more care of their children with all the focus on child injuries,” Lauritsen told DR.

Last year, hospitals treated 97 children for fireworks injuries – the most for eight years. Nearly half of them were aged 7-11.

The statistics do not reveal whether the injuries were caused by technical issues or by improper handling.

Related News


Latest News

It is not clear how many of the injuries were caused by technical issues or improper handling (photo: iStock)
Nearly 270 Danes injured by fireworks
Susanne Bier is one of the few (photo: Susanne Bier)
Underwhelming year ahead for women in Danish film
Take a look around you Denmark (photo: Kongehuset)
Queen tells Danes to look within themselves during NYE speech
Cargo bikes take up less space than cars and are more environmentally friendly (photo: iStock)
Copenhagen to triple number of cargo bike stands
Prince Dmitri Romanov receiving the Honorary Diploma of Russia in June 2016 (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Prince Romanov dead at 90
Geckos have adhesive fingers that help them stick to flat surfaces (photo: iStock)
Danish researcher imitates nature to develop new sports technology

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved