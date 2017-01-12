 Nearly half of Danes struggle with sleep disorders – The Post

Nearly half of Danes struggle with sleep disorders

Too much stress a major deterrent to a good night’s sleep

Young women find it especially hard to fall asleep (photo: Alyssa L. Miller)
May 14th, 2018 11:42 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over 45 percent of Danes are bothered by varying degrees of sleep difficulties, according to a study by Sundhedsstyrelsen, the national health board. 

More than 13 percent of respondents said that they are ‘very troubled’ by sleep issues. That number has been steadily rising since 2010.

“Stress and insomnia are increasing,” Poul Jørgen Jennum, a professor of sleep diseases at the University of Copenhagen, told Kristeligt Dagblad. “The truth is that we do not fully know why we cannot sleep.”

Jennum said that social pressure and “high expectations” often lead to sleep issues. Young women aged 16-24 are particularly vulnerable, with nearly 18 percent of them saying they have been “very troubled” by sleep disorders.

Sleepless perfection
Søren Østergaard, the manager at the Center for Youth Studies, said that young women are also overly stressed by what they perceive as societal demands that they must be “perfect”.

“We are dealing with young women growing up in a culture where ‘perfect’ has become the new normal,” he said.

READ MORE: Huge increase in Danish children and young people on sleep medication

Østergaard said that it is only when they grow a bit older that the girls learn that they “do not have to be 100 percent perfect all the time”.

Related News



Latest News

News
Denmark facing a nail-biter at ice hockey championships tomorrow
Local
Flexible working hours increase employee satisfaction in Copenhagen
Denmark
HC Andersen’s childhood home in Denmark not a protected site
Denmark
Paying off! More Danish babies being born via donated eggs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved