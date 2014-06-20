The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen has today cleared Milena Penkowa, a former neuroscientist and professor at the University of Copenhagen, bringing to an end a long-standing case of serious document forgery.

Last October, Penkowa was found guilty of using forged laboratory rat experiments in her doctoral thesis and was handed a nine-month suspended sentence by Copenhagen City Court.

However, the neuroscientist appealed to the High Court, which has today dismissed the case, stating that although she had committed fraud, it was not a case of ‘serious forgery’.