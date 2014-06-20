Contact us Advertise with us

New austerity measures for ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers in Denmark ‘violate’ human rights

Danish Institute of Human Rights criticises that the ‘tolerated’ persons will have to live in isolation and follow a strict regimen

The departure centre Kærshovedgård in central Jutland will soon accommodate not only rejected asylum-seekers, but also immigrant criminals and tolerated individuals (photo: Google Maps) The departure centre Kærshovedgård in central Jutland will soon accommodate not only rejected asylum-seekers, but also immigrant criminals and tolerated individuals (photo: Google Maps)
September 13th, 2016 12:19 pm| by Lucie Rychla
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Recently-announced austerity measures for immigrant criminals and ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers in Denmark could be a violation of human rights, states the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR).

The austerity measures include the introduction of new reporting obligations and tougher punishments for their violation.

Additionally, it has been agreed that all immigrant criminals and ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers will be transferred to and accommodated at Kærshovegård, an isolated departure centre in Ikast in central Jutland.



READ MORE: Danish Parliament adopts highly-criticised asylum austerity measures

Louise Holck, the deputy-head at DIHR, called the measures “very strict”.

“If they have to stay at a place that is very isolated, so will their opportunities to socialise with others [family and friends] be accordingly limited,” Holck told DR.

According to DR, the government’s position on the announced austerity measures is such that “various international conventions must be explored and, if necessary, challenged”.

‘Tolerated stay’ is a protection status for people who have not been granted asylum (and the rights this status entails), but cannot be sent back to their home country because their life would be in danger there.

Related Posts


Latest News

The departure centre Kærshovedgård in central Jutland will soon accommodate not only rejected asylum-seekers, but also immigrant criminals and tolerated individuals (photo: Google Maps)
New austerity measures for ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers in Denmark ‘violate’ human rights
The Dankort's papa is about to go public (photo: Nielsmo)
Danish digital payment company Nets could be valued as high as 32 billion kroner at IPO
Metropolitan municipalities are tired of handing out money to poorer regions (photo: Twowells)
Rich municipalities in Denmark refusing to pay for better services in rural areas
The police have their hands full investigating a rash of car fires (photo: Gret)
More cars set on fire in Copenhagen
Muhammed Fethullah Gülen is a polarising figure in Turkey (photo: YouTube)
More than 500 students pulled out of Danish-Turkish schools in Denmark
A dangerous trend continues (photo: Win Henderson)
Stones dropped on motorists on motorway near Copenhagen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved