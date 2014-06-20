Recently-announced austerity measures for immigrant criminals and ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers in Denmark could be a violation of human rights, states the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR).

The austerity measures include the introduction of new reporting obligations and tougher punishments for their violation.

Additionally, it has been agreed that all immigrant criminals and ‘tolerated’ asylum-seekers will be transferred to and accommodated at Kærshovegård, an isolated departure centre in Ikast in central Jutland.