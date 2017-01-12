 New cancer plan put in motion – The Post

New cancer plan put in motion

Cancer Plan IV aims to drastically improve cancer treatment in Denmark

Under the microscope (photo: Pixabay)
February 20th, 2017 10:29 am| by Christian W
Following several years of analysis and negotiations, the government’s long-heralded cancer plan is finally being made available to patients.

The plan, Kræftplan IV (Cancer Plan IV), is tailored to ensure the heath system has the necessary capacity to trace, examine and treat the increasing number of Danes who are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the coming years. It includes 16 specific initiatives.



“On behalf of all cancer patients, I am pleased that we have put out words into action and are rolling out Cancer Plan IV to the hospitals and municipalities,” said Ellen Trane Nørby, the health minister.

“The cancer area will see a significant lift, and with the funds set aside, we will, for instance, increase the capacity at hospitals and let the wishes and needs of the patients dictate cancer treatment.”

Keeping up with the Jönssons
Over the next four years, 2.2 billion kroner has been set aside for the package, which was initially revealed back in 2015.

The 16 initiatives that make up Cancer Plan IV has three national aims: that cancer survival rates in Denmark in 2025 will be on a par with the best Nordic nations; that there will be a smoke-free generation of kids and youth in 2030; and that 90 percent of all cancer patients feel they have a patient-responsible doctor that they feel provides them with security and connectivity during their treatment process in 2020.

Read more about the 16 initiative here (in Danish).

The 16 initiatives:


1. Patient-responsible doctors – one doctor who follows you as a patient throughout the process

2. The patient will be part of the decision-making process

3. On the patient’s terms – treatment at or closer to home

4. Targeted offers at hospitals for young people with cancer

5. Overview of the treatment process – the patient’s personal plan

6. Fast treatment processes with room for patient wishes

7. Smoke-free generation – no smoking among children and young people in 2030

8. Help for quitting smoking for special groups and cancer patients

9. HPV vaccinations for young people

10. Cancer should be diagnosed earlier (screening and early detection)

11. High and uniform quality for cancer patients nationwide

12. A good life after cancer (rehabilitation)

13. Worthy and good palliative care (basic palliative care and hospice placements)

14. Increased capacity and more efficient use of resources

15. Development of new and more targeted treatment (DCCC and experimental cancer surgery)

16. Better use of data for research and quality development

