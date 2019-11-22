 New Copenhagen bus network attracting plenty of grievances - The Post

New Copenhagen bus network attracting plenty of grievances

Movia has registered over 700 complaints over the past month

Movia has endured a blizzard of complaints (photo: Flickr/Kristoffer Trolle)
November 22nd, 2019 11:12 am| by Christian W

In mid-October, Copenhagen’s bus network experienced extensive changes in connection with the opening of the new City Ring Metro. In total, 33 bus lines were re-routed or axed altogether.

Since then, commuters in the Danish capital have been trying to find their feet in the new transportation landscape, and apparently it hasn’t been an overwhelming success for everyone.

Since changing its routes, bus operator Movia has registered 730 complaints – many of which have been lodged in response to the new network. But complaints following such a big change are unavoidable, contends Movia.

“It’s a lot, of course, but considering how big the changes have been, it’s not very surprising. Some people get better options, others get worse,” Per Gellert, the head of route planning at Movia, told DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen’s public transport landscape facing dramatic change

Spring cleaning
Gellert revealed that some of the bus routes might be changed in the future, but first need to be evaluated – and this won’t happen until the spring.

Ultimately, it will be up to the municipalities and regional authorities to make the change, he said.

The five bus lines that have yielded the most complaints are 1A (81 complaints), 18 (58), 250S (56), 23 (49) and 164 (30).

Related News



Latest News

National
New petrol criteria being adopted in the new year
Denmark
News Round-Up: Three out of ten Danes only use the toilet at home
Activities
Performance Review: History on a stage, this is essential viewing for the whole country
News
Sports Round-Up: German tennis king praises Danish up-and-comer

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved