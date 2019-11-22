New Copenhagen bus network attracting plenty of grievances

In mid-October, Copenhagen’s bus network experienced extensive changes in connection with the opening of the new City Ring Metro. In total, 33 bus lines were re-routed or axed altogether.

Since then, commuters in the Danish capital have been trying to find their feet in the new transportation landscape, and apparently it hasn’t been an overwhelming success for everyone.

Since changing its routes, bus operator Movia has registered 730 complaints – many of which have been lodged in response to the new network. But complaints following such a big change are unavoidable, contends Movia.

“It’s a lot, of course, but considering how big the changes have been, it’s not very surprising. Some people get better options, others get worse,” Per Gellert, the head of route planning at Movia, told DR Nyheder.

Spring cleaning

Gellert revealed that some of the bus routes might be changed in the future, but first need to be evaluated – and this won’t happen until the spring.

Ultimately, it will be up to the municipalities and regional authorities to make the change, he said.

The five bus lines that have yielded the most complaints are 1A (81 complaints), 18 (58), 250S (56), 23 (49) and 164 (30).