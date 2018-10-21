 New Copenhagen deputy mayor for culture and leisure revealed  – The Post

Alternativet party picks Franciska Rosenkilde to replace Niko Grünfeld

Franciska Rosenkilde (right) takes the place of Niko Grünfeld (left) (photo: Franciska Rosenkilde/Facebook)
October 29th, 2018 8:47 am| by Christian W
A little over a week after Niko Grünfeld stepped down as Copenhagen’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure on the heels of a CV scandal, his replacement has been found. 

The Alternativet party has named Franciska Rosenkilde as the new deputy mayor after she gained 97 of 188 votes at a party meeting in Vanløse yesterday afternoon, beating two other potential candidates, Badar Shah and Kåre Traberg Smidt. 

Anyone for rock cakes 
Rosenkilde, 42, is an educated geologist who ended up working as a chef. She is also a member of the city health and care committee and the child and youth committee. 

Grünfeld, a co-founder of Alternativet, found himself in hot water when it emerged that his CV included a master’s degree in positive psychology, which he did not have. 

It didn’t help matters when it was revealed he had refurnished his office at City Hall at a cost of 130,000 kroner. 

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
