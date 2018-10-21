New Copenhagen deputy mayor for culture and leisure revealed 

A little over a week after Niko Grünfeld stepped down as Copenhagen’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure on the heels of a CV scandal, his replacement has been found.

The Alternativet party has named Franciska Rosenkilde as the new deputy mayor after she gained 97 of 188 votes at a party meeting in Vanløse yesterday afternoon, beating two other potential candidates, Badar Shah and Kåre Traberg Smidt.

READ MORE: Copenhagen deputy mayor steps down in wake of CV debacle

Anyone for rock cakes

Rosenkilde, 42, is an educated geologist who ended up working as a chef. She is also a member of the city health and care committee and the child and youth committee.

Grünfeld, a co-founder of Alternativet, found himself in hot water when it emerged that his CV included a master’s degree in positive psychology, which he did not have.

It didn’t help matters when it was revealed he had refurnished his office at City Hall at a cost of 130,000 kroner.