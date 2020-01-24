 New Copenhagen Metro line opening in two months - The Post

New Copenhagen Metro line opening in two months

The M4 link to Nordhavn will officially open to the public on March 28

Nordhavn: soon accessible by Metro (photo: Flickr/Stig Nygaard)
January 24th, 2020 12:05 pm| by Christian W

Just a few months after the M3 City Ring Metro line opened to much aplomb in late September, the M4 link to Nordhavn has been given a date for its official opening.

The M4 will open on Saturday March 28, thereby linking the district of Nordhavn to the Copenhagen Metro with two new stations, Orientkaj and Nordhavn.

“The Metro has made Copenhagen into a proper big city. It binds us closer together and creates new experiences for all,” said the city mayor, Frank Jensen.

“I hope many Copenhageners will visit Nordhavn and the beautiful surroundings. And I am sure that the residents will appreciate the new hotline to the rest of the city.”

READ ALSO: Millions use new City Ring Metro in inaugural month

Up to 39 stations
The opening of the M4 means that the frequency of departures between Østerport and Copenhagen Central will double.

With the new Orientkaj and Nordhavn stations, the City Metro will reach 39 stations, and there will be more in 2024 when the Sydhavn extension is due to be completed.

It is estimated that the M4 line will serve about 5 million people a year by 2025.

Related News



Latest News

National
Historic verdict: Danish gang declared illegal
News
Science Round-Up: Danes consuming more salty food
Local
New Copenhagen Metro line opening in two months
News
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes: Turn and face the strange, Caroline, and thanks for the memories!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved