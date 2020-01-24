New Copenhagen Metro line opening in two months

Just a few months after the M3 City Ring Metro line opened to much aplomb in late September, the M4 link to Nordhavn has been given a date for its official opening.

The M4 will open on Saturday March 28, thereby linking the district of Nordhavn to the Copenhagen Metro with two new stations, Orientkaj and Nordhavn.

“The Metro has made Copenhagen into a proper big city. It binds us closer together and creates new experiences for all,” said the city mayor, Frank Jensen.

“I hope many Copenhageners will visit Nordhavn and the beautiful surroundings. And I am sure that the residents will appreciate the new hotline to the rest of the city.”

Up to 39 stations

The opening of the M4 means that the frequency of departures between Østerport and Copenhagen Central will double.

With the new Orientkaj and Nordhavn stations, the City Metro will reach 39 stations, and there will be more in 2024 when the Sydhavn extension is due to be completed.

It is estimated that the M4 line will serve about 5 million people a year by 2025.