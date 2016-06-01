 New Danish government to focus heavily on climate strategy – The Post

New Danish government to focus heavily on climate strategy

Attracting qualified foreign labour and investing in sustainable transportation also among the key points

June 27th, 2019 7:30 pm| by Ruchi Pujari

Late Tuesday night, Mette Frederiksen, settled on an agreement with the Radikale, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Enhedslisten on the basis of forming a new minority government spearheaded by Socialdemokratiet.

The agreement document, titled ‘Retfærdig retning for Danmark’ (‘A fair direction for Denmark’), includes an outline on what the four parties involved want to achieve.

The agreement primarily weighed talks on policies to deal with climate crisis and also concentrates on new housing policies, foreign labour, and strategies to curb the number of homeless people.

In addition, a new prospective infrastructure agreement must contain more public transport and bicycle infrastructure, and a national strategy for sustainable construction is also on the way.

See the fact box below for a more comprehensive look at the new government’s plans for the future.

New Policies in brief:


New housing policies

– The municipalities are given the opportunity to make conditional building permits, where up to one-third of new homes must be general and be built quickly.

– A breakdown of foreign capital funds’ acquisition of cheap rental housing.

– The new government will launch an investigation to probe different mortgage loans offered to citizens and companies in rural areas, as opposed to the rest of Denmark.

– The new government will assess whether the possibilities of obtaining a derogation from the requirement to reduce the proportion of family dwellings in the most vulnerable residential areas, in specific cases, can be extended outside the major cities. The treatment of exemption applications for the most vulnerable residential areas must be evaluated so that in the future, the greatest possible flexibility for municipalities and housing organizations is ensured to adjust development plans according to local conditions.

New laws to fight climate crisis
The new government has primarily stressed on climate crisis and steps to make Denmark, one of the world’s leading countries in the green transition. Some of the main policies to fight climate crisis taken up by the new government:

– To reduce greenhouse gases by 70 percent as compared to the 20 percent target in 1990.

– Annual follow-up on climate change goals.

– A strict requirement for energy savings in public buildings and energy efficient improvements

– A national strategy for sustainable construction

– Strategies for electrification in the transport sector, industry, and society in general.

– Increase funding for green research and demonstration programs.

– Possibly expand and exploit the offshore wind potential.

– Stronger coordination of efforts to protect coastal areas.

Nature and Environment

– Climate and green transition must be considered to be integrated into the Ministry of Finance’s calculation methods.

– A strategy for circular economy must ensure smarter waste sorting and change public sector purchases.

– More urban forest becomes one of the means of protecting drinking water.

Conversion of transport sector:

– A stop for the sale of all new diesel and petrol cars from 2030.

– More investments in public transport and cycling

– More sustainable air transport

– The Commission for green passenger car conversion should, if possible, advance its work so that final reporting is completed before the end of 2020

Reduce the number of homeless people

– The new government plans to reduce the number of homeless people, however, the steps have not been clarified yet.

– The police zone ban on insecurity-creating camps is changing, so it is clear that it does not apply to homeless people who are forced to stay outdoors.

More qualified foreign labour
A new Minister of Employment can decide within which job titles companies can recruit foreign employees. Employers must, as a prerequisite, live up to Danish pay and employment terms and, for example, educate apprentices and students.

Danish job centers are set up abroad in cooperation with the business community.

The regions are maintained
LEVEL government plan to scrap the regions dropped. The new government’s agreement mentions this in connection with the desire for a decentralized health service, and there is no mention of a stronger role for the regions in general.

In connection with the health service, the contracting parties also want ‘a status of the quality fund constructions’, ie hospital buildings.

