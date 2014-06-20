If you’ve ever wondered about the extent of pollution at your address, speculate no further.

The Danish Centre for Environment and Energy (DCE) has released a new interactive map that shows the air quality across Denmark as part of its new ‘Air on your street’ project.

The map (here in Danish) allows the user to gain an insight into the nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter levels where they work and live – all the way down to streets and even individual addresses.