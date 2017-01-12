New Irish pub to be the biggest in Denmark

If you’ve got a hankering for tall pints of craft beer and a bit of ye auld fiddle, you’re in luck – well the luck of the Irish to be more precise.

That’s because Denmark’s biggest pub, The Old Irish Pub, is scheduled to open its doors for the first time on October 27 at 19:00 to the tune of free pints for the first hour of service.

“Our concept can house anyone who appreciates ‘hygge’, unity, and the classic Irish atmosphere and the values it stands for,” said Kasper Toft Jørgensen, the head of PR for The Old Irish Pub.

“Despite the intense competition in Copenhagen, we believe we can do things that many other bars can’t. We look forward to providing that to the citizens of Frederiksberg.”

The massive pub is located in the old grounds of the Rialto Theatre on Smallegade in Frederiksberg and will offer up no less than seven bars serving 20 draft beers and 35 different craft beers – as well as an assortment of cocktails.

The Old Irish Pub in Frederiksberg will be the third of its kind in Copenhagen and the 24th link in a chain that stretches across Denmark.

The bar will be open daily from noon, while it will open up its dancefloor in the old theatre room on Friday and Saturday nights.

With thousands of Irish football fans descending on Copenhagen for next month’s World Cup playoff match, the timing of the opening couldn’t come at a better time.

And arguably Denmark’s best night out, J-Day (the annual launch day of Carlsberg’s Juleøl Christmas beer), is also just around the corner on November 4.

READ MORE: Sports News in Brief: Denmark draw Ireland for World Cup playoffs!

Satisfied bunch

And there’s more good news for the citizens of Frederiksberg.

According to a new survey by the firm Exometrics, Frederiksberg Municipality has the most satisfied citizens out of Denmark’s 98 municipalities.

The survey queried the Danes regarding living in their municipalities, transportation, culture, schools, institutions, sport and housing options. The survey takers then ranked their level of satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5.

Frederiksberg ranked first, followed by Hørsholm, Dragør, Gentofte, Solrød, Rødovre and Ishøj. Copenhagen ranked 30th, while Aarhus came in 13th. The least satisfied citizens hailed from Lolland Municipality.