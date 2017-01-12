 New literary house to open in Copenhagen – The Post

New literary house to open in Copenhagen

It will combine a bookstore with a cafe and host literary and music events

The new literary house will be located in an old building overlooking Thorvaldsens Museum (photo: Facebook/ Litteraturhuset ved Vandkunsten)
March 22nd, 2017 4:55 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new literary house will sprout up in the centre of the Danish capital in May this year.

Litteraturhuset ved Vandkunsten will occupy two storeys in an old building on Nybrogade 28 that overlooks Frederiksholms Kanal and Thorvaldsens Museum.



Inspired by similar venues in Berlin and Oslo, the literary house will combine a bookstore with a cafe and host a range of cultural events, such as author readings, concerts and lectures.

“The house will appeal to anyone who has an interest in literature – both fiction and non-fiction,” Claes Benthien, who is an editor and one of the founders, told Berlingske.

“And [we hope] it will become a meeting point that feels like home.”

Copenhagen already has a number of book cafes and a literary house on Møllegade in Nørrebro, but Benthien contends that unlike the rest of them, the new venue will keep long opening hours every day, not just when special events are taking place.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Two fishermen rescued from the sea north of Skagen
Local
New literary house to open in Copenhagen
Business
NemID on the way out – long live the MitID
Film
CPH:DOX review: ‘The Hotel’

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved