New look for Central Station proposed

For a city that prides itself on being at the pinnacle of urban development, the area in front of Central Station facing Vesterbrogade isn’t the most charming of settings in Copenhagen.

The indomitable hordes of parked bicycles and gaping expanse looking down onto the railway tracks (known as ‘the hole’ by locals) doesn’t exactly endear itself to the modern and green urban space the Danish capital has hung it hat on in recent years. But help may be on the way.