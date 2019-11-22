 New petrol criteria being adopted in the new year - The Post

New petrol criteria being adopted in the new year

Car owners beware: More bioethanol flowing through the tanks from January 1

Keep an eye out for the E10 label (photo: FDM)
November 22nd, 2019 8:00 pm| by Christian W

When the New Year celebrations are over and done with on January 1, Danes will have more to contend with than the usual monster hangover.

In the new year, some car owners will have to be extra vigilant when pumping petrol due to the government upping its fuel criteria in accordance with EU laws.

Petrol companies will thus be phasing out the E5 petrol in favour of the more environmentally-friendly E10, which contains a higher percentage of bioethanol.

According to the federation of Danish motorists (FDM), the move won’t have a major impact on cars manufactured after 2011 – most of these vehicles can operate on E10. But owners of the around 750,000 cars in Denmark produced before that need to be aware.

READ ALSO: Denmark increasingly a nation of second car owners

Could damage engine
Many pre-2011 vehicles can drive on E10, but owners should check their petrol covers or instruction manuals to ensure that their cars can take E10.

“Our recommendation is to contact your importer and ask if the car can run on E10 if you can’t see any information anywhere,” Lone Otto, the head of FDM’s technical counselling department, told DR Nyheder.

It will still be possible to purchase E5 at most petrol stations and labels will be clearly marked at fuel guns (see image above).

Should drivers mistakenly pump the incorrect fuel into their cars, they should get it emptied as it could cause engine damage. If the tank is about half full, they can fill up the other half with the correct fuel, recommends FDM.

The upcoming changes won’t have any impact for vehicles that run on diesel.

Check out this link to see a list of cars that can run on E10 (in Danish).

