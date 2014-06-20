Online streaming services like Spotify have apparently not put an end to the illegal pirating of music, they have just paved the way for an all new approach.

A new study shows that nearly half of all 16 to 24-year-olds are now using ‘stream-ripping’ software that allows them to make pristine copies of anything they are listening to on services like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Why buy the cow …

The numbers of people using the software actually surpasses the numbers obtaining illegal downloads via file-sharing sites, according to a new study by global researchers Ipsos.