New report: More Danish kids being vaccinated

A new report from the Health and Elderly Ministry has revealed that more Danish children are being vaccinated as part of the national children’s vaccination program, børnevaccinationsprogram.

The report (here in Danish) showed that more kids were part of the national children’s vaccination program in 2018, compared to the year before – and there has been a significant 20 percent increase in girls and young women getting the HPV cervical cancer vaccine.

“The figures indicate to me that we are heading in the right direction, and the government’s prioritisation of vaccines has made an impact,” said the health minister, Ellen Trane Nørby.

“But we also witnessed a measles outbreak in 2019, which unfortunately suggests that we aren’t quite there yet, and there is a need to continue our efforts.”

The government shelled out 158 million kroner for several new initiatives in the vaccine arena last year, including boys being offered the HPV vaccine as of July 2019 – a move that has proved immensely popular already.

READ MORE: Citizenry proposal seeks to ban non-vaccinated kids from kindergartens

Controversial issue

Measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, rubella and meningitis are just some of the serious illness that can be prevented through the vaccines administered in the Danish children’s vaccine program.

So far this year, there have been several cases of measles in Denmark, and a citizenry proposal was lodged with Parliament last month that aims to ban all non-vaccinated kids from public kindergartens – omitting those who can’t be vaccinated for one reason or another. So far, over 23,000 have signed the petition.

That followed a massive Danish study involving 650,000 children over a decade that debunked the autism-via-MMR vaccination myth. The research found that autism is just as prevalent among children administered the MMR vaccination compared to those who weren’t.