 New report: More Danish kids being vaccinated – The Post

New report: More Danish kids being vaccinated

There was a 20 percent increase in girls and young women getting the HPV cervical cancer vaccine last year

Figures show vaccines to be effective and long-lasting (photo: Pixabay)
April 23rd, 2019 10:37 am| by Christian W

A new report from the Health and Elderly Ministry has revealed that more Danish children are being vaccinated as part of the national children’s vaccination program, børnevaccinationsprogram.

The report (here in Danish) showed that more kids were part of the national children’s vaccination program in 2018, compared to the year before – and there has been a significant 20 percent increase in girls and young women getting the HPV cervical cancer vaccine.

“The figures indicate to me that we are heading in the right direction, and the government’s prioritisation of vaccines has made an impact,” said the health minister, Ellen Trane Nørby.

“But we also witnessed a measles outbreak in 2019, which unfortunately suggests that we aren’t quite there yet, and there is a need to continue our efforts.”

The government shelled out 158 million kroner for several new initiatives in the vaccine arena last year, including boys being offered the HPV vaccine as of July 2019 – a move that has proved immensely popular already.

READ MORE: Citizenry proposal seeks to ban non-vaccinated kids from kindergartens

Controversial issue
Measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, rubella and meningitis are just some of the serious illness that can be prevented through the vaccines administered in the Danish children’s vaccine program.

So far this year, there have been several cases of measles in Denmark, and a citizenry proposal was lodged with Parliament last month that aims to ban all non-vaccinated kids from public kindergartens – omitting those who can’t be vaccinated for one reason or another. So far, over 23,000 have signed the petition.

That followed a massive Danish study involving 650,000 children over a decade that debunked the autism-via-MMR vaccination myth. The research found that autism is just as prevalent among children administered the MMR vaccination compared to those who weren’t.

Related News



Latest News

National
Simpler VAT rules a crucial step in tackling food waste
National
Denmark under fire for refusing to add climate surcharge to air tickets
Denmark
Denmark a desert as farming and forest fire concerns escalate
National
New report: More Danish kids being vaccinated

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved