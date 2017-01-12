New research investigating links between infection and epilepsy

Frederik Spangsberg Ahlers, a researcher at Aarhus University, has been looking into whether having an infectious disease increases the risk of epilepsy. The new study uses national registers and includes the data of almost 2 million people.

Ahlers found that contact with a hospital due to contracting an infection increased the risk of epilepsy significantly.

A broad spectrum

The risk of contracting epilepsy was increased by a broad spectrum of infections. It was found to be highest shortly after having an infection and increased through both the number of contacts a patient had with the hospital for treatment and the length of time spent in hospital.

The greatest risk was found to occur in cases where there was an infection of the central nervous system.

Ahlers will be publicly defending his research paper, ‘Infections and risk of epilepsy: a nationwide study’, from 10:30-11:30 on November 8 at the Neurological Department (F) of Aarhus Hospital (building 10, 3 floor, Nørrebrogade 44, Aarhus).