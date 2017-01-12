 New research investigating links between infection and epilepsy – The Post

New research investigating links between infection and epilepsy

For some time now experts have realised there is a connection between infection in the brain and other infections in the body

The brain and its nueronal activities are a complex field, especially when infection comes into the picture (photo: Massachusetts General Hospital and Draper Labs)
November 3rd, 2017 4:54 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Frederik Spangsberg Ahlers, a researcher at Aarhus University, has been looking into whether having an infectious disease increases the risk of epilepsy. The new study uses national registers and includes the data of almost 2 million people.

Ahlers found that contact with a hospital due to contracting an infection increased the risk of epilepsy significantly.

A broad spectrum
The risk of contracting epilepsy was increased by a broad spectrum of infections. It was found to be highest shortly after having an infection and increased through both the number of contacts a patient had with the hospital for treatment and the length of time spent in hospital.

The greatest risk was found to occur in cases where there was an infection of the central nervous system.

Ahlers will be publicly defending his research paper, ‘Infections and risk of epilepsy: a nationwide study’, from 10:30-11:30 on November 8 at the Neurological Department (F) of Aarhus Hospital (building 10, 3 floor, Nørrebrogade 44, Aarhus).

