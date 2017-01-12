New soul festival putting Copenhagen on the dancefloor

If you make your way about Copenhagen over the next four days, you might catch the tell-tale voices of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye or Gladys Knight fluttering about the evening air.

That may very well be because the Danish capital is hosting its inaugural Copenhagen Soul Weekender festival featuring DJs, 7-inch vinyls and the legends of Motown.

“We’ve taken part in a bunch of weekenders around Europe and have been inspired to pick and choose from various places and thus make our kind of weekender,” John Berchtold, one of the organisers, told Berlingske newspaper.

“But clearly, our inspiration comes from the English Northern Soul Scene, which we are trying to make our own version of.”

UK inspiration

The Northern Soul Scene emerged at the end of the 1960s as British youths developed a love for dancing the night away to American soul music, and then peaked in the mid-1970s. DJs used to prefer to play singles that weren’t necessary hits, but rather rare and obscure.

During the 1970s, these Northern Soul Scene pubs began popping up all over the UK – some of the more famous included Manchester’s Twisted Wheel and the Wigan Casino, which had over 100,000 members at its peak.

“If you do events in the UK, it’s people who started 40-50 years ago. It’s as if the younger generations haven’t jumped on the bandwagon,” said Berchtold.

“But when we hold parties in Copenhagen, there are many who think it’s pretty new to dance to soul.”