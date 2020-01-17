New trend in Denmark: More births being filmed on phones

More and more parents have taken to filming the births of their children in Denmark’s maternity wards.

But midwives are concerned that parents aren’t 100 percent present in the moment if they’re fumbling about with their phones.

“I can understand that you want to film such a wondrous moment, but I think it’s important to strike a balance,” Lillian Bondo, the head of the Midwife Association, told BT tabloid.

Be in the moment

Bondo prefers parents to ask a friend or family member to film so both parents can focus on the birth.

She stressed that it is also important for the newly-born child that both parents are present immediately following the birth.

“It’s important to maintain good eye and speech contact, and that is not generated by have a smartphone in the mix, or by diverting attention to social media updates,” said Bondo.