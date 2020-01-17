 New trend in Denmark: More births being filmed on phones - The Post

New trend in Denmark: More births being filmed on phones

Midwives concerned that parents aren’t completely present in the moment

Why not just enjoy the moment (photo: Pixabay)
January 17th, 2020 9:45 am| by Christian W

More and more parents have taken to filming the births of their children in Denmark’s maternity wards.

But midwives are concerned that parents aren’t 100 percent present in the moment if they’re fumbling about with their phones.

“I can understand that you want to film such a wondrous moment, but I think it’s important to strike a balance,” Lillian Bondo, the head of the Midwife Association, told BT tabloid.

READ ALSO: Denmark rated best country in the world to raise kids

Be in the moment
Bondo prefers parents to ask a friend or family member to film so both parents can focus on the birth.

She stressed that it is also important for the newly-born child that both parents are present immediately following the birth.

“It’s important to maintain good eye and speech contact, and that is not generated by have a smartphone in the mix, or by diverting attention to social media updates,” said Bondo.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: When’s it all white on the night, spiky reactions will get you noticed
Activities
Winter Events: Dubliner all set for another rousing Burns Night
Activities
Winter Art: Leaping out of the darkness into the pink
National
Copenhagen closure: Man cleared of raping woman in mayor’s bed

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved