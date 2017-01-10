Contact us Advertise with us

New winter storm threatening Denmark this week

Low pressure system could bring a windy Wednesday

Going to be spinning faster on Wednesday (photo: Colin Park )
January 9th, 2017 12:39 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Temperatures around Denmark will remain mostly above freezing this week, which is quite a relief following last week’s blast, which saw minus 14 degrees on thermometers.

The weather will by no means be pleasant, however. Monday’s grey skies and drizzle are set to continue into Wednesday, with some of the precipitation perhaps falling as sleet in some places.

Hold on to your hats
A few rays of sunshine could break through on Tuesday, but then a low pressure system will move in on Wednesday that could bring widespread rain and some gale-force winds, especially along the west coast of Jutland.



The winds will diminish on Thursday, but temperatures will also start to fall, which could lead to some sleet or hail falling on Thursday night, heading into Friday.

The weekend also looks set to be a cold one.

Related News


Latest News

New winter storm threatening Denmark this week
Seven out of ten Danes fear Trump
Danish shops could soon start rejecting cash payments at night
Danish delegation eyeing closer ties with India
Danish burger joint named among best in the world
CIS’s new campus opening today with an eye on the future for sustainable living

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved