Temperatures around Denmark will remain mostly above freezing this week, which is quite a relief following last week’s blast, which saw minus 14 degrees on thermometers.

The weather will by no means be pleasant, however. Monday’s grey skies and drizzle are set to continue into Wednesday, with some of the precipitation perhaps falling as sleet in some places.

Hold on to your hats

A few rays of sunshine could break through on Tuesday, but then a low pressure system will move in on Wednesday that could bring widespread rain and some gale-force winds, especially along the west coast of Jutland.